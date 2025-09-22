iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

IWP stock opened at $144.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $145.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

