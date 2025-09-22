Golden State Equity Partners Sells 950 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $103.29 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

