Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 106.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,011,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,284,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $55.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

