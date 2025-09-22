S.A. Mason LLC Invests $29,000 in Portland General Electric Company $POR

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.3% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $803,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,710.90. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,436 shares of company stock valued at $988,388. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. Portland General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

