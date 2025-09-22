Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Guidewire Software stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE GWRE opened at $245.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.29 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $7,363,089.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,350,349.46. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $1,736,277.63. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,859.99. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,330 shares of company stock worth $23,607,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

