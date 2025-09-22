Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Unilever stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Unilever Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE UL opened at $61.26 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 209.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $39,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

