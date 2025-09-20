SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $599.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

