1,545 Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 887.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $138.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.64, a P/E/G ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,050,433.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 181,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,720.64. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,090,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 372,365 shares in the company, valued at $51,304,449.70. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,449,792 shares of company stock worth $190,786,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.