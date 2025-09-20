Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America increased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.03 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

