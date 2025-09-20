7,421 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 433.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,582,614 shares of company stock valued at $983,487,717. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:ANET opened at $149.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.