Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 257.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP stock opened at $189.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.37 and a 200 day moving average of $178.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

