Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $426.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.28, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

