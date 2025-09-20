UMB Bank n.a. Sells 15,157 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 614,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $60,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of WMT opened at $102.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.03.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

