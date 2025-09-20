Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $405,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $220.86 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.66 and its 200 day moving average is $225.13.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

