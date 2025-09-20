SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after acquiring an additional 401,771,477 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 543.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 93,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 78,686 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

