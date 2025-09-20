Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Stock Position Lifted by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $189,930,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after buying an additional 1,775,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

