Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after buying an additional 850,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

UNP stock opened at $220.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.13. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

