Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $238.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

