Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 189 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after acquiring an additional 824,243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after buying an additional 623,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after buying an additional 604,124 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after buying an additional 548,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 522,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,072,000 after buying an additional 455,276 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of A stock opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

