McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Holdings Trimmed by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $211,824,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $302.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.06 and a 200-day moving average of $306.45. The company has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

