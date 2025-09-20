Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $291.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.36 and its 200-day moving average is $271.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

