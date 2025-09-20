My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $893,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $50.34 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

