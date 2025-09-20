Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 191 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $200.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.59. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

