BDF Gestion Has $6.95 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

BDF Gestion boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.8% of BDF Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $179.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average of $185.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

