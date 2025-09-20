Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.7% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $466.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $472.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.13.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.Caterpillar’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.20.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

