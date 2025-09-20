Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,236,000 after buying an additional 10,278,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $192,130,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $154,369,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,357,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,647,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,433 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $83.27 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,149.75. This trade represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,117 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra Energy

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.