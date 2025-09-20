Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $94.91 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

