Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,501,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.21 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

