Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 3,211 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

