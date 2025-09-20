CX Institutional Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CX Institutional owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $49,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $257.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.