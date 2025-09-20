UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $68,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,068,000 after purchasing an additional 692,113 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $69.86.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

