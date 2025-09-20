ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $32,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $932.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $759.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $734.90. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $938.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.