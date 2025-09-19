Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.5% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Shares of CRM opened at $244.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $545,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,245,694.69. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,077 shares of company stock valued at $19,099,953 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

