Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $13.85 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 98.01%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

