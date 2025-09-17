Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Insider Thomas Earl Sells 840,076 Shares

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $11,542,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Earl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Thomas Earl sold 159,924 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $2,173,367.16.

Venture Global Stock Performance

VG stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Venture Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venture Global

The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is an increase from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Venture Global by 60.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venture Global during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter worth $1,096,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter worth $349,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Articles

