John Danhakl Sells 4,991,976 Shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) Director John Danhakl sold 4,991,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $144,517,705.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,906,061 shares in the company, valued at $721,030,465.95. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $761.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,365,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,829,000 after buying an additional 2,282,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,644,000 after buying an additional 2,091,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,881,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,728,000 after buying an additional 1,525,398 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after buying an additional 581,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,637,000 after buying an additional 211,117 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

