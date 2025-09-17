Beacon Financial Group Sells 688 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

