John Christopher Morris Sells 15,347 Shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. This trade represents a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $211.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $215.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.58.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

