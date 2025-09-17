Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $290.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

