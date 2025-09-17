TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 633.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $206,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph A. Clark sold 3,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,683.80. This trade represents a 24.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $38,508.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,079.20. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,395 shares of company stock worth $560,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

