Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 22.6% in August

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 50,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
IFNNY opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.84.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Infineon Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFNNY
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Infineon Technologies
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Rezolute Stock: FDA Fast Track Fuels 2025 Breakout
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.