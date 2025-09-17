Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 22.6% in August

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 50,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

IFNNY opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Infineon Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFNNY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

