Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after buying an additional 254,568 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.