Insider Selling: Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells 728 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Anna Marrs sold 728 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $58,458.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $867,159.70. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Docusign Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Docusign in the second quarter worth $1,615,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 50.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 17.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign in the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Docusign

Docusign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.