First Bank & Trust Buys New Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:COF opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

