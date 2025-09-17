Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

