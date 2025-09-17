Alesco Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $680,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 145.5% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 49,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 922,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.