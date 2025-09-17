Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $440.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.20.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

