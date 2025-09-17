Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mitesco Price Performance

OTCMKTS MITI opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Mitesco has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

