Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 105,700 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Siltronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Siltronic Price Performance

Siltronic Company Profile

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

