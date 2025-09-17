Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $27,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,034,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,149,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,741,000 after acquiring an additional 52,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

